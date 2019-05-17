Texting and Driving Bill on DeSantis’ Desk

A bill that would toughen the state’s texting-while-driving law finally on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk, who said last month that he supported efforts to make texting while driving a primary offense whereas police could pull over motorists solely for texting while driving.

DeSantis will have until May 30 to sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without his signature.

Can you text while the auto pilot is activated in your vehicle?

No. It will remain illegal until Level 4 cars are on the road and the laws change to reflect that.

There are no cars yet on the market with Level 4 autonomy. Autopilot as currently implemented (April, 2017) is, at best, Level 2.

The car does not drive itself. The driver remains the driver of the car, and must pay attention and keep hands on the wheel.

Texting will not be possible until Level 3 or 4. Reasonable laws will also have to be in place.

Tesla Autopilot and GM Super Cruise are Level 2.