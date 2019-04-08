The 2019 ACM Awards: Full List Of Winners

From nominees to winners, these artists have worked their tails off over the years and for a few it finally paid off!

First off a HUGE congratulations to Dan + Shay who took home Duo of the Year, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year at last nights (April 7) 2019 ACM Awards.

And this “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” just became the ACM’s New Female Artist of the Year!!! Ashley McBride is hands-down one of my favorite new singer/songwriters.

Congratulations to ALL the winners!

2019 ACM Awards Winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban — winner

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves — winner

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett — winner

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay — winner

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion — winner

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde — winner

Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs — winner

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO — winner

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Dan + Shay” Dan + Shay

“Desperate Man” Eric Church

“From A Room: Volume 2” Chris Stapleton

“Golden Hour” Kacey Musgraves — winner

“The Mountain” Dierks Bentley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Down to the Honky Tonk” Jake Owen

“Heaven” Kane Brown

“Meant to Be” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good” Luke Bryan

“Tequila” Dan + Shay — winner

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Break Up In the End” Cole Swindell (written by Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite)

“Broken Halos” Chris Stapleton (written by Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson)

“Meant to Be” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line (written by Bebe Rexha, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, David Garcia)

“Space Cowboy” Kacey Musgraves (written by Kacey Musgraves, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally)

“Tequila” Dan + Shay (written by Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds) — winner

“Yours” Russell Dickerson (written by Russell Dickerson, Parker Welling, Casey Brown)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Babe” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift

“Burn Out” Midland

“Burning Man” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Drunk Girl” Chris Janson — winner

“Shoot Me Straight” Brothers Osborne

“Tequila” Dan + Shay

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Burning Man” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne — winner

“Drowns the Whiskey” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” David Lee Murphy feat. Kenny Chesney

“Keeping Score” Dan + Shay feat. Kelly Clarkson

“Meant to Be” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line