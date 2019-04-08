The 2019 ACM Awards: Full List Of Winners

From nominees to winners, these artists have worked their tails off over the years and for a few it finally paid off!
First off a HUGE congratulations to Dan + Shay who took home Duo of the Year, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year at last nights (April 7) 2019 ACM Awards.
And this “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” just became the ACM’s New Female Artist of the Year!!! Ashley McBride is hands-down one of my favorite new singer/songwriters.
Congratulations to ALL the winners!
2019 ACM Awards Winners:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban — winner
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves — winner
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett — winner
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay — winner
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion — winner
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde — winner
Carly Pearce
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs — winner
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
High Valley
LANCO — winner
Runaway June
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Dan + Shay” Dan + Shay
“Desperate Man” Eric Church
“From A Room: Volume 2” Chris Stapleton
“Golden Hour” Kacey Musgraves — winner
“The Mountain” Dierks Bentley
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Down to the Honky Tonk” Jake Owen
“Heaven” Kane Brown
“Meant to Be” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good” Luke Bryan
“Tequila” Dan + Shay — winner
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Break Up In the End” Cole Swindell (written by Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite)
“Broken Halos” Chris Stapleton (written by Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson)
“Meant to Be” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line (written by Bebe Rexha, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, David Garcia)
“Space Cowboy” Kacey Musgraves (written by Kacey Musgraves, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally)
“Tequila” Dan + Shay (written by Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds) — winner
“Yours” Russell Dickerson (written by Russell Dickerson, Parker Welling, Casey Brown)
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Babe” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
“Burn Out” Midland
“Burning Man” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Drunk Girl” Chris Janson — winner
“Shoot Me Straight” Brothers Osborne
“Tequila” Dan + Shay
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Burning Man” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne — winner
“Drowns the Whiskey” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” David Lee Murphy feat. Kenny Chesney
“Keeping Score” Dan + Shay feat. Kelly Clarkson
“Meant to Be” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line