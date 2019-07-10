The 2019 CMA Fest TV Special Air Date Announced

Feeling bummed you weren’t able to attend the 2019 CMA Fest? Well cheer up mate, the concert is set to air on TV next month!

Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini are back to host the televised special, along with special guest Bobby Bones.

“CMA Fest,” the Music Event of Summer, brings the hottest music acts together on one stage for three full hours of epic collaborations and must-see performances Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork. pic.twitter.com/BBdUhp9NPH — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) July 9, 2019

The special will feature performances by: Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Pistol Annies, Blake Shelton, [MORE].

But wait… there are collaborations too, including: Lil Nas X, with Billy Ray Cyrus and Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and the Chainsmokers, Brothers Osborne with Brooks & Dunn and Ashley McBryde, [MORE].

The 2019 CMA Fest is set to air Aug. 4 at 8PM on ABC.

Details for CMA Fest 2020 [HERE]