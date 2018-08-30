The Catholic Church is in meltdown with Pope Francis himself now accused of covering up the sexual misconduct of an American cardinal.

The Pope is staying silent so far.

Wow, NY Times calls pope’s refusal to answer questions from reporters the “high road.” Surreal. pic.twitter.com/6bJPsbRCjP — Thomas D. Williams (@tdwilliamsrome) August 30, 2018

The archbishop who says Pope Francis should resign now claims corruption reaches the highest levels of Catholic Church leadership. Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano is a former Vatican ambassador to the U.S. Today he compared church cover-ups of sexually abusive leaders to what he called the “conspiracy of silence that prevails in the mafia.”

The Vatican had no comment on Vigano’s new accusations. In fact the Vatican says the Pope doesn’t want to go down the sex abuse “rabbit hole” and would rather focus on immigration and climate change.

Archbishop Carlo Vigano, who tossed out an 11-page grenade, has gone into hiding, saying he fears for his life.

Meanwhile, the Pope’s defenders are challenging this document detail by detail, and the Pope’s critics, who include many conservatives in the US church, say that the Pope needs to answer for it.

