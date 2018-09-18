The First Official Trailer For Marvels New Leading Lady

Higher. Further. Faster. Watch the trailer for Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, in theaters March 8, 2019.

Any Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting for a long while for this to arise and here it is, like a phoenix from the ashes. Captain Marvel will be the first female-led MCU movie ever and the movie that will lead us to the final movie phase four. Brie Larson is playing Carol Danvers, a US fighter pilot, that comes in contact with un-earthly forces to turn her into Captain Marvel. Let me know if you’re excited for this new edition to the MCU.

 

 

