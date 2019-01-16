The GOAT Tom Brady Immortalized in Legos

The GOAT, NFL quarterback Tom Brady has been immortalized in Legos…or is it the visage of Patriots coach Bill Belichick?

Elementary school students in Peabody, Massachusetts, have made a portrait of the New England Patriot, entirely out of Lego building blocks.

Every student in the school got the change to put a Lego in place to help create Brady’s face.

Artist Rob Surette says over 400 students at Brown Elementary School helped him assemble the portrait out of 20-thousand Lego blocks.

And, the blocks are double-sided, so from one angle it looks like Tom Brady, but from another angle it becomes a portrait of Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

New England will battle the Chiefs for the AFC Championship this Sunday in Kansas City.

The Patriots lost home field advantage due to the Dolphin’s Miracle in Miami.