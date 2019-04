The ‘GOT’ Cast Reveal Final Season Salaries

You can buy a massive home for what some of these Game of Thrones actors/actresses are making, and this is PER EPISODE!

But I guess if you’ve survived seasons 1-7 then you deserve a BIG raise… but the amount they’re make per episode is kinda hard to process.

$500,000 per episode

Kit Harington (Jon Snow)

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister)

Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

$175,000 per episode

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)

Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark)

Game of Thrones (the final season) starts April 14 on HBO