The Latest on Parkland: Lawyers, Video Games, and An Inheritance

The Broward County public defenders who are representing Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz made an unexpected request on Wednesday afternoon. They are asking to withdraw from the case, claiming that the suspect will soon inherit more than $432,000 from his late mother’s life insurance policy. His half-brother, Zachary Cruz, will get the other half.

Cruz’s attorneys wrote in their request, “The defendant and … counsel were previously unaware of this entitlement. The Law Office of the Public Defender is statutorily prohibited from representing a non-indigent client.”

Under Florida law, public defenders are only allowed to represent defendants who cannot afford to hire private attorneys.

Broward Public Defender Howard Finkelstein says his office learned about that law earlier this week.

Although victims’ families could also potentially make a claim for some or all of that money, judges will make a final decision about who gets it.

Meanwhile, the father of one of the Parkland victims is taking issue with information his attorney discovered in Cruz’s mental health records.

Andrew Pollack’s 18-year-old daughter Meadow was one of those killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He is suing Henderson Behavioral Health, whose therapists counseled Cruz.

Pollack’s attorney, David Brill, learned from the mental health records that Henderson’s therapists allowed Cruz to play violent video games as a way to deal with aggression.

He says the therapists also gave Cruz a punching bag to let out steam.

Brill alleges in the lawsuit that, “the facility knew or should’ve known Cruz suffered from a mental illness and was a threat to others.”

In court documents, the attorney for Henderson Behavioral Health counters that counselors did not have any involvement or contact with Cruz for more than a year before the massacre, and therefore could not have prevented it.