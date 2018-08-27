The Latest on the Jacksonville Mass Shooting

“Jacksonville is mourning.” That’s what Mayor Lenny Curry said after a mass shooting at a video game tournament at the Jacksonville Landing waterfront shopping and dining complex yesterday in Florida.

Three people were killed, including the gunman, and eleven injured.

The suspect in the deadly shooting at the Madden 19 video game tournament is ID’d as 24-year-old David Katz from Baltimore, Maryland.

The FBI and ATF are working to find out more details about Katz, who was in Jacksonville for the competition.

