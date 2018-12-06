The Mattress Industry is One Big Rip-Off Adam Conover is best known from his show Adam Ruins Everything on Tru TV. In this video, he explains how the mattress industry is a complete and utter scam. Is there a solution? You gotta watch to find out! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Worst As Seen On TV Products – RANKED Ellen’s ‘Ellententional’ Moments Captain Marvel’s 2nd Official Trailer Dolly Parton Sends Jimmy To The Floor Top Optical Illusions Of 2018 Ellen’s Hidden Camera Prank on Unsuspecting Holiday Shoppers