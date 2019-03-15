The Miami Dolphins Trade Quarterback Ryan Tannehill

The Miami Dolphins have decided to trade quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans for draft picks.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Dolphins will be getting a fourth-round pick back in 2020 and a 2019 seventh-round pick. The Titans will receive Tannehill on a one-year contract worth $7 million guaranteed with a chance to receive $12 million based on playing time incentives and a sixth-round pick in 2019.

The @Titans have traded for QB Ryan Tannehill and signed him to a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/n3xrZaCTOR — NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2019

Read more here.