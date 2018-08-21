The New You Need To Know In A Minute 8/21/18



U.S. Senator Bill Nelson is urging the placement of early voting sites on college campuses before the upcoming midterm elections.

Congressman Brian Mast and Congressman Ron DeSantis toured the St. Lucie River on Monday, looking at algae. Mast said right now is a crucial time for him to be on the same page with DeSantis, since he’s running for governor.

The jury in the bank and tax fraud case against former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort continues deliberations today. The jury in Alexandria, Virginia ended a third day of deliberations yesterday without coming to a decision on Manafort’s fate.

Democrat Congressman Alcee Hastings is a longtime critic of President Trump and now he is making headlines for an off-color joke about Trump drowning. During a “Stronger Together” rally in Sunrise, Hastings asked the crowd the difference between a crisis and a catastrophe.

Camila Cabello and Childish Gambino are the big winners of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Cabello picked up Artist and Video of the Year.

