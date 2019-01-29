The News You Need To In A Minute 1/29/19

According to the FAA, President Trump is expected to spend Super Bowl weekend at Mar-a-Lago on Palm Beach.

Also, President Trump has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to deliver his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5, a week later than originally scheduled because of the partial government shutdown.

————–

Palm Beach County’s suspended Supervisor of Elections, Susan Bucher, is stepping down and giving up the fight for her job.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Bucher January 18, after she failed to meet deadlines for recounts in the November election.

Bucher says she believes she cannot receive a fair hearing before a very partisan Senate.

———

Lewis Bennett will be sentenced today despite a last ditch motion from the family of Isabella Hellmann to delay the sentencing and treat the couple’s daughter as crime victim. Bennett recently pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter, and will be sentenced today in Miami. Hellman’s family had earlier sent a letter to the judge contesting the plea deal, which gives Bennett no more than eight years in prison.