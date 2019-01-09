The News You Need To Know 1/9/19

The President addressed the nation on the situation at the southern border last night from the Oval office. President Trump claims there is a growing humanitarian and security crisis at the U.S.-Mexican border. In his first Oval Office address last night, Trump said women and children are the biggest victims of illegal immigration. Meanwhile, today is day 19 of the government shutdown with no end in sight.

Florida’s 46th governor is officially in office. Republican Ron DeSantis was sworn-in yesterday and says some of his first actions will be to appoint three new supreme court justices, to roll out policies on smokable marijuana and the environment, and to remove several elected officials who have been accused of wrongdoing which would include Broward Sheriff Scott Israel who as of this morning has not been suspended, but he expects to be ousted from office shortly and plans to fight.

Medical marijuana is coming to downtown West Palm Beach. MedMen, a medical marijuana store, will be opening along Clematis Street near Rosemary Avenue, right across the street from West Palm Beach Police headquarters.

The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church is warning that the Antichrist is in charge of the worldwide web and knows everything you are doing.