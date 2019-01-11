The News You Need To Know In a Minute 1/11/19

It appears that Governor Ron DeSantis will drop the hammer, as promised, on Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel today from BSO headquarters. DeSantis is expected to announce today at 3:00 that he’s suspending Israel for his department’s failure to engage the shooter in the Parkland massacre. DeSantis is also expected to name former Coral Springs Sergeant Gregory Tony as Israel’s replacement, and that would make the 40-year-old the county’s first African American top cop.

In addition to making good on his promise to get rid of Sheriff Israel, Governor DeSantis is also asking the entire SWFTMD board to step down. Many of the members’ terms are set to expire anyway. DeSantis says the state needs to make a clean start with water management and fighting red tide and toxic algae blooms.

A 13 year old Wisconsin girl, Jayme Closs, who was missing since her parents were found murdered in their home last October, has been found alive and safe after an almost three-month search.

Starting tomorrow, the current partial government shutdown will become the longest in US in history.

If Democrats don’t negotiate in good faith about funding the wall, President Trump says he will declare a national emergency.

One of the world’s most eligible bachelors is off the market. Former Florida Gators star and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is engaged to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the 2017 Miss Universe from South Africa.