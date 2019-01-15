The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/15/19

Day 25 of the longest government shutdown and no signs of budging in DC.

The GoFundMe campaign set up by a Florida military vet to raise money for President Trump’s promised border wall has taken in more than 20-million dollars in its first month.

Lawmakers will question President Trump’s nominee for Attorney General today as the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin William Barr’s confirmation hearing. Trump named Barr to replace ousted Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Barr served as attorney general during the administration of President George H.W. Bush.

Broward Sheriff Israel is out and now some want the Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie out too.

Concerned Citizens of Broward County, has collected more than 7,000 signatures calling on the Broward County School Board to remove Superintendent Robert Runcie. Runcie cannot be removed by Governor Desantis as Sheriff Isreal was because the superintendent is an appointed official and not elected.

Democrat Congressman Alcee Hastings is being treated for pancreatic cancer. Hastings said in a statement he’s undergoing care at the Georgetown Cancer Center. Hastings is in his 14th term in Congress, first elected in 1992. He says the diagnosis