The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/16/19

It’s day 26 of the partial government shutdown with no end in sight.

And it’s day two of Attorney General nominee William Barr’s confirmation hearing. Several character witnesses are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

An influx of Swedish journalists is coming to Broward county. to cover the arrest of famous sportscaster Bo Gunnar Hansson.

The 85-year-old was arrested in Coral Springs last week for allegedly groping a 13-year-old boy at a park.

The Martin County Sheriff William Snyder fired deputy Steven O’Leary after nine people he arrested were released from jail and charges dropped. The sheriff says the substances collected in his narcotics-related arrests were actually not drugs. In one of the cases, the substance turned out to be a headache powder.

An online petition is asking pop group Maroon 5 and rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi to take a knee during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Super Bowl 53 takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on February 3rd.