The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/18/19

First Lady Melania Trump returned to Palm Beach County last night. It’s unclear why she’s here or how long she’ll be in town.

President Trump has not been able to join his family at Mar-a-Lago due to the government’s partial shutdown which is on day 28.

An audit just released by the Palm Beach County Office of Inspector General uncovers more than $500,000 in questioned costs in Riviera Beach. The expenses include a $3,000 trip the Mayor Thomas Masters too to China.

The mystery surrounding a possible cancer cluster on the Treasure Coast is deepening.

18-year-old Kyle Vericella has been diagnosed with glioblastoma like many others on the Treasure Coast.

Health department officials said there’s no connection based on statistics, but this 18-year-old’s mom said something needs to be done.

Singer Melissa Etheridge says she’ll be performing the national anthem at Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where the Chiefs will take on the Patriots. And R&B legend Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl.