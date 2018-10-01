A stretch of South Florida beaches has been shut down due to “possible red tide.” The health concern spans from Martin County south to Lantana including the island of Palm Beach. As a result no swimming.

——–

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich, is in Stuart to help Congressman Brian Mast fight the toxic algae bloom.

She has witnessed toxic algae problems in other places, but says Martin County’s toxic algae is the worst she has seen.

Brockovich will tour Lake Okeechobee, then make her way to the Everglades today.

—–

President Trump did it! There’s a new U.S.-Canada trade agreement that will replace NAFTA.

——

A woman who claims soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo sexually assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room nearly a decade ago is suing him.

——

The Patriots kicked the Dolphins’ butt 38-7 win in Foxboro. Miami picked off Tom Brady twice, but he still tossed three touchdowns to help New England end a two-game skid.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/1/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.