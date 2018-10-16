The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/16/18

President Trump is promising the federal government will do everything it can to help people and communities recover from Hurricane Michael. Trump and his wife toured disaster areas of the Florida Panhandle and Georgia yesterday. As clean-up continues, dozens of people are still missing. The storm is blamed for at least 19 deaths.

Today marks two weeks since Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen alive. The U-S Secretary of State is in Saudia Arabia to find out more about his disappearance.

A 12-year-old girl is accused of making online threats against some Broward County schools. Deputies said yesterday the Nova Middle School sixth-grader posted threats on Instagram against her school and Nova High School in Davie. In one message, she claimed to have a gun and would kill all the teachers

A possible threat against Republican Senator Susan Collins is being investigated in Maine. Senator Collins’ husband received a letter with a note saying the envelope contained the poison, ricin. A HAZMAT team is assessing it. Collins was a key yes vote in the highly contentious confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

