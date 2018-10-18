The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/18/18

President Trump is expected to be briefed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today on his meeting with Turkish officials and the Saudi Crown Prince surrounding the investigation into missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The death toll from Hurricane Michael is continuing to climb. Four bodies were found yesterday in a search of Mexico Beach where Hurricane Michael first made landfall last week.

That brings the overall death toll to at least 32.

The CNN debate between Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott has been canceled..for good due to Hurricane Michael. The midterm election is in less than three weeks on November 6th.

A lot of Americans are buying lottery tickets for a shot at the growing Powerball jackpot. No one won last night’s drawing so the jackpot is now up to $430 million ahead of the next chance on Saturday. Meanwhile, the jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is expected to be more than $900-million.

