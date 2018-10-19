A number of sailors are injured after a helicopter crashed on board an aircraft carrier. The U.S.S. Ronald Reagan was sailing in the Philippine Sea today when the Navy Seahawk helicopter crashed on the flight deck. The Navy says none of the injuries is life-threatening.

All Palm Beach County beaches tested satisfactory this week, with no signs of red tide, according to the county health department. Tests conducted at 13 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter showed no elevated levels of the microscopic algae that causes red tide.

President Trump says Democrats want a caravan of migrants from Central America to arrive in the United States before Election Day. Trump made the claim at a campaign rally in Missoula, Montana yesterday. Trump has threatened to cut foreign aid to any country that allows the four-thousand person caravan to march through.

Hurricane Michael continues to have a deadly impact. At least 35 other deaths have been blamed on Michael, one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth a whopping $970-million. Winners can take the cash option, which would now be $548-million. If you don’t strike it rich with Mega Millions, there’s always the Powerball. Saturday’s drawing is worth $430 million.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/19/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.