The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/25/18

At a rally in Wisconsin, President Trump is calling for more civility in politics after suspected bombs were sent to several high-profile Democrats and CNN.

Two Florida girls are in custody after they were caught planning a massive knife attack at their middle school.

Investigators say the eleven and 12-year-old Polk County girls wanted to kill as many students as possible and drink their blood as part of a Satanic ritual.

The Powerball jackpot is now up to an estimated 750-million dollars. There was no grand-prize winner in last night’s drawing. However, one ticket purchased in Florida matched five numbers and is worth one-million dollars. Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing produced four tickets in Florida worth at least one-million dollars that were bought in Orlando, Lake Mary, Tampa, and Miami.

The Red Sox are halfway to a World Series championship. They beat the Dodgers 4-2 in Game Two at Fenway Park.