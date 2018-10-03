The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/3/18

All Palm Beach County beaches from Lake Worth Beach north to the Martin County line will remain closed today and possibly through Friday due to red tide.

The beaches were supposed to reopen today but, lifeguards at Palm Beach County beaches reported continued irritation. Beaches in Martin County where there is lifeguard on duty are open today.

Rick Scott and Bill Nelson held their first debate last night in Broward County. Each believe the other is to blame for the algae blooms affecting local waterways.

A new poll indicates the race for governor is a dead heat. The Mason-Dixon survey of likely voters gives Democrat Andrew Gillum 46-percent support, just one point better than Republican Ron DeSantis at 45-percent.

School employees in Broward County are credited with preventing a life threatening situation when a 9-year old boy brought a loaded gun to his elementary school and pointed it at students.

The White House has given the F-B-I until Friday to provide the results of a week-long inquiry into allegations the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted female students while in high school and college …but officials say the report could come sooner even today.

Don’t be surprised today when you hear your phone buzz at 2:18pm Eastern it is the so-called Presidential Alerts in national emergencies.

