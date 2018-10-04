The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/4/18

The Senate is moving towards holding a confirmation vote on Kavanaugh now that the F-B-I has wrapped up its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him. They’ll reportedly be able to see the report at a secure area of the Capitol starting at 8 a.m. Eastern. The report will not be made public.

A South Carolina community is in mourning after one law enforcement officer was killed and six others were wounded during a shootout and standoff. It happened yesterday in Florence and investigators say the suspect had a vantage point that allowed him to see officers coming from hundred of yards away.

A suspect was shot by a deputy in Palm Beach County yesterday afternoon in Riviera Beach. Deputies say they were serving a warrant on 32-year-old Lorenzo Williams when he tried to make a run for it. When confronted in the backyard, deputies shot Williams when they say he raised a gun toward them.

Beaches remain closed in Palm Beach County due to red tide. A drone pilot captured drone video of Jupiter Inlet and said he felt some irritation and saw dead fish washed up on shore.

It is a big college football weekend. On Saturday, 17th-ranked Miami hosts Florida State seeking its fifth straight win. Wide right…we will carry the game here on 850 WFTL.

