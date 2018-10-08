The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/8/18

We are already feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Michael which is on the verge of becoming a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. And Governor Rick Scott has already declared a state of emergency in two dozen counties.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh is taking his place on the highest court in the country. He was technically sworn in Saturday after a 50-48 vote in the Senate. President Trump has announced that an official swearing-in ceremony will happen this evening.

Twenty people are dead after a limousine crash in upstate New York Saturday. The Limo driver failed to stop at an intersection, ran into a parking lot and hit a parked vehicle killing 18 inside the limo and two pedestrians.

The head of Interpol is resigning as he remains detained in China amid a corruption investigation. The Chinese government confirmed today that it had Meng Hongwei in custody, days after he was reported missing by his wife in Paris.

The Bengals piled up 24 points in the fourth quarter to stun the Dolphins 27-17 in Cincinnati. The Fins host the Chicago Bears this Sunday.

