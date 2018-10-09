The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/9/18

Category 1 Hurricane Michael which is gaining strength with winds of 90 mph and could be on track to make landfall tomorrow in the panhandle of Florida as a Category-3 hurricane.

Florida State University and FAMU are closing down for the rest of the week because Tallahassee is in the direct anticipated path of Hurricane Michael. Students are encouraged to discuss possible travel plans with family and friends.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was officially sworn-in at the White House last night with the President. He promised no animosity over the bitter confirmation process. President Trump apologized to his newest Supreme Court justice.

Among those onboard Air Force One with President Trump today as he traveled to Orlando for a speech to police chiefs…Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The President has said he has no plans to fire Rosenstein…

Kanye West is headed to Washington, DC to meet with President Trump. West is a big Trump supporter…and President Trump says he likes Taylor Swift’s music about 25 percent less now that he knows she is voting for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

