The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/12/18

The fire sweeping through the foothills in Northern California is now the deadliest in state history with 29 dead. Authorities say at least 31 people have been killed statewide with more than 200 still missing in three separate fires.

The recounts are underway after Florida’s Secretary of State ordered a machine recount in the razor-thin senate, governor and agricultural commissioner races.

The Florida man accused of mailing pipe bombs to more than a dozen top democrats is due in court today. Cesar Sayoc is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in federal court in New York City.

The 56-year-old Sayoc is accused of waging a domestic terrorist attack.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is this week’s top movie — earning $66-million in its first weekend in North America’s theaters.