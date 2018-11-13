The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/13/18

The Camp Fire continues to claim lives in California. The death toll climbed to 42 Monday after authorities discovered 13 more bodies.

The Camp Fire is now the deadliest on record in the state.

As the recounts continue, Congressman Brian Mast says elections supervisors in Palm Beach County and Broward County should step down. He made it clear he’s seen enough to know what needs to be done based on their “track record of mismanagement in elections.

A South Florida man claims his meds made him kill his mother and grandmother.

Opening statements get underway today in the trial of suspected Mexican drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman in New York.

The comic book genius Stan Lee has died at the age of 95. Excelsior!