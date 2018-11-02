The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/2/18

After maintaining his innocence in his wife’s death at sea, a Palm Beach County man could be changing his tune today.

Lewis Bennett is due to appear in court today in Miami, and records show he may agree to a plea deal.

The 41-year-old is accused of killing his wife last year while they were sailing in the Bahamas, but Isabella Hellmann’s body has never been found.

Also due in court today, the suspect in the national mail bomb scare is due to appear in Federal court in Miami today. A federal judge is set to decide this morning whether Cesar Sayoc will be transferred from South Florida to New York to face charges he mailed pipe bombs to several prominent Democrats and CNN.

A South Florida man who’s HIV-positive is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl without a condom.

The Dolphins entertain the New York Jets on Sunday in an AFC East showdown at Hard Rock Stadium.

Don’t forget to fall back this weekend for Daylight savings time or you will get to the game very early.