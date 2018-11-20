The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/20/18

The recounts and court fights are over and Florida’s election results are about to become official.

The Election Canvassing Commission meets in Tallahassee this morning to certify the returns from federal, state, and multi-county offices.

A mystery illness struck dozens of students at a Broward high school.

President Trump is expected to arrive at PBIA around 5:40 this afternoon to spend the Thanksgiving weekend here.

The visit is already causing road closures near the President’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm Beach.

President Trump will uphold a longstanding tradition when he pardons a Thanksgiving turkey at the White House today.

Two turkeys, named Peas and Carrots, have been chosen and one will be selected for pardoning.