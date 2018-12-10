The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/10/18

Former FBI Director James Comey is calling on voters to hand President Trump’s 2020 opponent a landslide victory.

Speaking in New York, Comey advised Democrats to nominate the person with the best chance of defeating Trump. Comey frequently criticized Trump’s character likening his behavior to that of mob figures. Trump fired him.

—-

Coral Glades High School in Coral Springs officials are apologizing for a quiz now being called insensitive to MSD High in Parkland. A teacher gave students a ten-question quiz on the death penalty titled “Does Nikolas Cruz Deserve to Die?” Cruz is the former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student facing the death penalty for allegedly killing 17 people when he allegedly opened fire at the school in February.

———

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is apologizing for homophobic tweets he made six years ago when he was 15. Murray, who is 21 now, admitted that he chose his words poorly and that the tweets don’t reflect who he is or what he believes. The Oaklahoma QB won college football’s biggest award on Saturday.

———

The Dolphins used a double-lateral catch-and-run on the final play to stun the Patriots 34-33 in Miami.

The win keep’s Miami’s playoff hopes alive. The team improved to 7-and-6. New England failed to clinch the AFC East and fell to 9-and-4.