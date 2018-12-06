The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/6/18

Yesterday, the nation mourned the passing of its 41st president. Today, a second funeral will be held in Houston, Texas today. The former president will be taken by train this afternoon to College Station, where he’ll be buried on the grounds of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum on the Texas A&M campus.

The Coral Springs police chief is not happy with what he saw in a new video involving one of his officers.

The video, shot by a witness this week, shows a Coral Springs Police Officer kicking a man who was handcuffed at the time.

That officer is on administrative leave and prosecutors have been notified.

A possible major medical breakthrough. Researchers claiming they’ve developed a 10-minute “cancer blood test” – to detect the illness anywhere in the body through DNA.

The nominees for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards will announced this morning. The awards will be handed out on January 6th.