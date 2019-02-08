The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/8/19

House and Senate negotiators are still working to reach a deal on border security and avoid another government shutdown. Democratic and Republican lawmakers have until one week from today to get a deal President Trump will sign so one-fourth of the government doesn’t run out of money.
After a tug of war, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will appear before the House Judiciary Committee this morning.
A fired Parkland school employee wants protection from the parent of a murdered student. Former Stoneman Douglas High School campus monitor Andrew Medina asked a judge yesterday to take action against Andrew Pollack for allegedly threatening him.

The Grammys haven’t had a female host in over a decade, and the pick of Alicia Keys seemed natural.
Sunday night’s Grammys will recognize women. The Grammys, and the music industry as a whole, have been criticized recently for not putting women front and center.

