The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/11/19



President Trump is back in Washington after a weekend, in Palm Beach, of raking in cash for his re-election.

The Republican National Committee announced yesterday that two events at Mar-a-Lago generated $7 million for the 2020 campaign.

He also found time for golf this weekend with PGA star Dustin Johnson and LPGA star Lexi Thompson.

—-

Five people where killed in a plane crash near the Pahokee airport Friday afternoon. The Palm Beach County The pilot and four attorneys from the firm Peterson Bernard were killed when the plane went down. NTSB is investigating.

—–

157 people, including 8 Americans, were killed in Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash from Ethiopia to Kenya. The Boeing was the same type of plane that crashed off the coast of Indonesia last October, killing 189 passengers and crew.

——–

Authorities say a Florida toddler was fataly attacked by two family dogs in High Springs Florida.

A Maryland man is in legal trouble after a viral video showed him attacking a protected pelican during a trip to Florida.