The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/18/19

New Zealand set to push through tightened gun laws in the wake of Friday’s massacre at two mosques.

Authorities say 50 people died and dozens were injured in shooting rampages at two mosques in New Zealand.

A 6-year-old child is dead after he apparently shot himself in the head Saturday morning in Miami Gardens. Prosecutors call this was a totally preventable senseless death. There’s no word on who owns the gun or how the child got his hands on it.

A 300 pound Escambia woman was sentenced to life in prison for killing her 9-year old cousin by sitting on her.

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson is rejecting a report saying she was hospitalized following a suicide attempt. According to TMZ, sources said Jackson slit her wrists, but was in stable condition. It also said the incident was largely due to fallout from the controversial documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

A Florida man accused of throwing his daughter off of a Tampa Bay bridge to her death five years ago is set to go to trial this week. And, he is expected to plead insanity. He will automatically go to prison for life if convicted.

This year’s Miami Open will be unlike any other in the event’s 35-year history. For the first time, the tennis tournament, which starts today, will be held at Hard Rock Stadium.