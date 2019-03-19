The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/19/19

South Florida will continue to see rain through tonight. The National Weather Service says the area will receive two to three inches, with up to six inches possible in some areas. Particularly heavy rains are expected in areas east of I-95. Fort Lauderdale has a 90-percent chance for rain today.

——–

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a measure to allow smokable medical marijuana to be used in Florida by qualified patients. Over 70 percent of Florida voters approved medical marijuana in 2016 and now the Legislature upheld the will of the voters. Patients will be given a 35-day supply of smokable medical marijuana under the law, which takes effect immediately.

——

Attorneys for former Wellington polo mogul John Goodman were in Palm Beach County court yesterday asking the judge to reduce his DUI manslaughter sentence from 16 to 11 1/2 years. The judge will decide by April 4th.

———

About eight-and-a-half billion dollars will be wagered on this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament.