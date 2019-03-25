The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/25/19

President Trump is calling the Russia investigation ridiculous now that a summary of the probe reports there was no collusion during the presidential election. Speaking to reporters at PBIA yesterday, Trump said the Mueller Report proved their was no collusion or conspiracy with Moscow during the presidential campaign and no obstruction of the Russia investigation. He says he has been fully exonerated.

Another casualty in Parkland after another shooting survivor took his own life. The Miami Herald reports the second suicide victim was a male sophomore.

The cause of death has not been released pending autopsy results.

Palm Beach County officials are charging two parents with neglect after they left their two year old alone in a park for 14 hours. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office arrested the two on Saturday after the girl was found wandering in the Haverhill park. The toddler and seven other children in the couple’s home are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft breaking his silence after he was charged in a prostitution sting.. involving a spa in Jupiter. Kraft apologized over the weekend. He is due in Palm Beach county court later this week.

It was UCF’s Tacko Fall against Duke’s Zion Williamson in a battle of the big men yesterday as Duke took on UCF. UCF missed two attempts in the closing seconds as the Blue Devils escaped with a 77-76 win. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is proud of his freshmen.

The Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $750-million after no one won Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history, with a cash value of more than 465 million bucks. The next drawing is Wednesday and the odds of winning are one in 292 million.