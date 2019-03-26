The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/26/19

A second suicide by a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sophomore is leaving other students stunned and reminded of Valentine’s Day 2018. And The father of a Sandy Hook Elementary student among 20 killed there in 2012 apparently committed suicide over the weekend; This is the third time someone associated with a mass school shooting has taken their life-and mental health experts say it’s a wake-up call.

————-

A national ban on bump stocks is due to go into effect today. Bump stocks are devices that can be attached to semi-automatic weapons to make the fire at the rate of an automatic weapon. The Department of Justice announced a ban on bump stocks in December.

———

Attorney Michael Avenatti has been released on bail after appearing in a New York court to face extortion charges yesterday. He’s also facing charges in a separate case out of California.

Avenatti represented adult film star Stormy Daniels.. in lawsuits against President Trump …and even hinted at a presidential run at one point

—————–

There are a lot of really big beautiful pleasure crafts along the intracoastal waterway in Downtown West Palm Beach. They are here for this weekends’ largest Palm Beach Boat Show to date featuring over $100 millions dollars in luxury yachts. The show runs from Thursday through Sunday and Flagler is already shutdown south of Okeechobee Boulevard and the Royal Palm Bridge.