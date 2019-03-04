The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/4/19

President Trump’s approval rating is on the rise. An NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll has Trump’s approval rating at 46-percent, up from 43-percent in January.

43-year-old Luis Arias faced a judge yesterday morning after he allegedly stabbed a coworker with a machette at the Palm Beach Outlets food court Saturday night. Arias is currently being held on $50,000 bond charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Federal investigators will be looking into a deadly crash involving a Tesla electric car in South Florida.

The manslaughter trial of former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja enters its second week today. Raja is accused of gunning down church drummer Corey Jones after his SUV broke down off I-95 and PGA Boulevard in 2015.

SpaceX is one step closer to sending astronauts to space on the first-ever private spacecraft designed to take humans into orbit. CEO and Designer Elon Musk says the successful liftoff was grueling but worth it