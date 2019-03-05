The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/5/19

Dozens of people are still unaccounted for after a massive tornado devastated portions of Alabama. The twister that tore through the area on Sunday killed at least 23 people and over a mile-wide swath of destruction.

——–

President Trump will hold a campaign fundraiser this week at his Mar-a-Lago resort alongside the head of the RNC .They will tell attendees that any GOP challenger to Trump would lose “horribly.” The FAA tweeted that there will be VIP movement Friday.

———

VA Police implemented the new security changes last night at the VA Medical Center in Riviera Beach following last week’s shooting in the ER. An officer has also been placed at the entrance, and everyone who enters must show a valid ID.

——–

Today could represent the best chance Robert Runcie’s critics have to remove him from office. The Broward School Board is expected to vote today on a proposal to terminate the superintendent’s contract.

——-

State lawmakers could block individual city’s ability to ban plastic straws. Several cities in Florida have passed bans on plastic straws and styrofoam including West Palm and Delray Beach.