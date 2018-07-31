The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/31/18

President Trump will hold a rally in Tampa, Florida tonight to stump for GOP candidates for Senate and Governor.

President Trump is suggesting one day meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and said he would not require pre-conditions for talks. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says there will be some pre-conditions.

The trial of President Trump’s onetime campaign chairman Paul Manafort starts today in Northern Virginia.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team is prosecuting Manafort, though the charges are not directly related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says A mother and son were looking for iguanas when the stumbled on a body floating in a retention pond near a Walmart on Forest Hill Boulevard in Greenacres.

Boynton Beach 22-year-old Jaylen Norwood was filming his version of the #InMyFeelings challenge last week when he slipped and now his video is viral.

