The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/10/18

Monday is the first day of early voting in Florida. Primary election day is August 28th. The parents of students killed at Stoneman Douglas High School want residents to vote out school board members on August 28th. We will have a panel on school safety including one candidate for the Broward School board today at 11:00.

Governor Rick Scott will tour the St. Lucie River and areas affected by algae bloom on today. The governor will also announce additional funding for the impacted areas. And scientists say there will be substantial toxic red tide in Pinellas County on the west coast within a month.

A new NTSB report shows the cracks in the Florida International University pedestrian bridge that collapsed in March grew to shocking size before it came down, killing six people.

Although the television audience did not see it…the national anthem protests continued ahead of Thursday’s NFL preseason games especially at the Dolphins Bucs game. two Dolphins knelt during the anthem while teammate Robert Quinn raised his fist. At least two Philadelphia Eagles players also raised their fists. The Fins lost to the Bucs 26-24.

