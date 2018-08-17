The jury that will decide whether former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort is guilty of tax and bank fraud charges continues deliberations today. The jury sent the judge a note with four questions yesterday after winding up their first day of deliberations in Alexandria, Virginia. One asked the judge to redefine reasonable doubt.

Florida’s Secretary of State says Democratic Senator Bill Nelson has until the end of the day to reveal any information he has regarding Russian hacking of Florida’s election system. When asked to elaborate, Nelson has said the information is classified. The Department of Elections found no evidence to support Nelson’s claims.

President Trump’s planned military parade in Washington, DC could cost much more than expected. The parade planned for November 10th could cost 92 million dollars….and will include helicopters fighter jets, tanks and other armored vehicles.

Aretha Franklin’s hometown of Detroit is remembering the Queen of Soul. Fans have been gathering outside New Bethel Baptist Church, where Franklin got her start and where he father was the pastor. Franklin died yesterday at age 76.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/17/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.