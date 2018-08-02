The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/2/18

August 28th will be a teacher work day for Palm Beach County Schools, so students will be off on Primary Election day.

Stores across the Sunshine State are gearing up for the upcoming sales tax holiday on back-to-school supplies this weekend.

Last night, The Palm Beach County School Board voted unanimously to shut down Eagle Arts Academy in Wellington.

A federal judge has ruled that claims made against Orlando police officers in a lawsuit regarding response to the Pulse Night Club shooting were not specific enough to go to trial…so they have to file a new lawsuit.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly is willing to limit the number of questions his investigators would ask President Trump if he agreed to an interview.

The Transportation Security Administration is considering ending passenger screenings at more than 150 small and medium-sized airports.

The proposal is to cut screenings at airports where planes have 60 or fewer seats would save 115-million-dollars annually.

That money could then be used to improve security at larger airports.

