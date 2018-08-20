A Catholic priest is accused of stealing more than $200-thousand from his parish in Pompano Beach.

This scandal comes on the heels of a two year grand jury investigation in Pennsylvania that found more than 300 predator priests had sexually abused nearly one thousand children according to the report.

Wellington is shocked and saddened by Friday night’s shooting at Palm Beach Central High School and there will be counselors at both schools today. Fortunately no students from Palm Beach Central or Dwyer high schools were shot and police call it a targeted act.

The jury in the bank and tax fraud case against President Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort resumes deliberations today. It’ll be the third day of deliberations for the jury in Alexandria, Virginia. Manafort faces multiple charges related to bank and tax fraud.

A woman survives a ten-hour ordeal after falling off a cruise ship in the Adriatic near Croatia.

The Dolphins return to action on Saturday when they host the Baltimore Ravens. Miami is winless in preseason play so far and ESPN ranks the Dophins 32nd…. the worst team in the NFL.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/20/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.