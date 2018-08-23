The Broward Sheriff’s Office released five exterior surveillance videos Wednesday from the day of the Parkland school shooting on the day Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students and teachers.

The move comes after the Florida Supreme Court upheld the decision to release the videos. Students have been blurred out from the videos. The videos are up at our website, 850wftl.com

A Palm Beach County high school senior reported being the victim of sexual battery by a boy on the bus ride home on the second day of school.

The Kilauea volcano has settled down in the past two weeks but Hurricane Lane is expected to slam the Big Island later today.

The White House is insisting President Trump did nothing wrong after his former lawyer Michael Cohen implicated the President in campaign finance violations.

The President now saying the charges Michael Cohen pled guilty to are not crimes because then candidate Trump could donate as much money as he wanted to his own campaign.

Ohio State University head football coach Urban Meyer is suspended for three games for mishandling allegations that a former assistant coach was abusing his wife.

Meyer said he followed his heart not his head.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/23/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.