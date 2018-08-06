The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/5/18

Five people are dead after a twin-engine plane crashed outside Los Angeles.

Authorities have six people in custody accused of terrorism in connection to the alleged assassination attempt on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro survived an attempt on his life Saturday when explosive drones went off during a speech he was giving at a military event in Caracas.

Volusia County’s sheriff believes a deadly deputy-involved shooting was justified. The shooting happened Friday night in Seville when Deputy Brandon Watson responded to a domestic violence call.

School starts one week from today and one major security upgrade at the scene of a school massacre in Parkland…is delayed.

Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie says the metal detectors have been put on hold because it will take too much time for every student to be screened before class.

