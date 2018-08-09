The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/9/18

Video of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting suspect’s interrogation after the mass shoting at MSD High School is now public. Part of the video shows suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz talking about getting directions from voices in his head and his two suicide attempts. But his actual confession has been edited out.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is releasing its updated 2018 Atlantic hurricane forecast today.

Police found the body of an autistic man who disappeared early yesterday morning in Port St. Lucie. 30-year-old Joshua Marshall, who was nonverbal, was found dead in a body of water last night.

Are you ready for some football? The Dolphins begin the preseason tonight against the Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. It’s the first of four exhibition games for Miami. The Fins also play the Panthers, Ravens and Falcons.

