The News You Need To Know In A Minute 9/12/18

Forecasters say Hurricane Florence could dump up to 35 inches of rain after it makes landfall Friday. Tthere could be massive flooding on the Carolina coast.

President Trump is confident about preparedness as Hurricane Florence bears down on the Carolinas. Trump warned Florence may be unprecedented and the

head of FEMA urged people to heed evacuation orders.

The pilot of the plane that crashed in a popular Palm Beach County park on Sunday, should not have been flying because he did not have a license.

CNN will host a second debate on October 16th between Democrat incumbent Senator Bill Nelson and Republican Gov. Rick Scott

A surprise move by Utah Board of Pardons and Parole involving the woman who helped to kidnap Elizabeth Smart in 2002…she will be released from prison next week.

A judge ruled yesterday that Boca Raton’s suspended mayor Susan Haynie will not have the charges against her tossed out.

